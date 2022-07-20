Hostels to be provided to SC, ST and OBC Students under these schemes

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has decided to provide hostel facilities to candidates belonging to reserved categories (SC, ST, & OBC). However, these facilities will be provided to the State Governments, UT Administrations and the Institution of repute ranked in the latest NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings of the Ministry of Education.

The department has decided to provide financial assistance under ‘Construction of Hostels for OBC Boys and Girls; a component of Umbrella scheme’ namely “PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme For Vibrant India For OBCs And Others and Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana (BJRCY); a component of Umbrella scheme namely “ Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojna’ (PM-AJAY) as per notice.

As per the PIB release, the Department has not received any complete proposal for the construction of hostels from the Government of Rajasthan for any district including Alwar. Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment has given this written reply in Lok Sabha on July 19.

Taking to the Twitter handle, PIB has written that HOSTELS FOR SC, ST AND OBC STUDENTS Under the Scheme, State Governments, UT Administrations and the Institution of repute ranked in the latest NIRF rankings of Ministry of Education are eligible for financial assistance.

About NIRF Ranking 2022:

On July 16, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 which was announced in different 11 categories including university, management, college, architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), pharmacy, medical, engineering, law and research institutions. The list of the ranking platform is available at the official website– nirfindia.org.

6,000 colleges participated in 11 categories in the 2021 rankings. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was ranked first in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kolkata.