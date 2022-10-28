Host no event without police permission: DU asks colleges

University of Delhi (DU) on Friday issued guidelines to its colleges, asking them not to host any event without proper police permission and allow no one without registration.

This development comes days after a ruckus rocked a fest in DU’s Miranda House On October 14, several men were seen climbing the college walls and gates to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus and indulged in “cat-calling and sexist sloganeering”.

“In the light of an advisory received from the Police Department, the following guidelines are issued to all the Colleges and the Departments of Delhi University. No event without proper permission of police should be organized or in case of emergency or lack of time at least one-day prior intimation should be given to the Police Station, Maurice Nagar,” the university said.

“If events or fests be organised then only the entry of a few College or Department students be allowed. It should not be opened to all. Entry should be allowed only after the registration for the event with the ID of the College,” the varsity said.

The university has also asked the colleges to take necessary permission from other departments like, fire, and electricity may kindly be obtained.

“Deployment of volunteers is also required at the time of events. Hence, a number of volunteers may also be intimated to the police,” the varsity said.

“If any of the above guidelines is committed then the concerned college, the department is solely responsible for any untoward incident that happened during any event organized by the concerned College/Department,” it added.

Delhi University’s Miranda House has also formed a sub-committee to revisit the procedures of holding events and provided an emergency Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), prohibiting open events without prior registrations.

In a notice on October 17, College principal B Nanda said the college has taken “serious note” of Friday’s unprecedented incident that was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of the college.

