Hoping Minds collaborates with NSDC to strengthen technical and digital skills in tier 2 , tier 3 cities

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Hoping Minds with the aim to impart technical and digital skills to over 17,000 learners in tier two and tier three cities to make them job ready. Under the collaboration programmes such as Full Stack Development (MERN), Data Science, Applied EV Design and Integration; and Hydrocarbon Field and Distribution Engineers will be provided, an official release said.

“This alliance will specially help students from tier two and three cities, small towns, and villages to receive hands-on experience for aspirational roles that put them on high-growth career tracks,” Sanjeeva Singh, executive VP, CSR and Skill Development Financing, NSDC, said.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that the programme is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to make India the skill capital of the world and the vision of NSDC to meet the burgeoning demand for skilled labour in India and close the skills gap that exists currently. “NSDC will support revolutionary outcomes by providing greater access to students, facilitating low-interest skill loans, and assisting learners in getting opportunities through various NSDC networks,” Ishan Kapoor, co-founder, Hoping Minds, said.

Hoping Minds provides placement-focused development programmes that help students get into high-growth careers, the statement said. For their ambition, Hoping Minds will be allowed access to the PAN India Network of NSDC accredited Partner Training Institutes, the opportunity of joint marketing and promotion of programmes/batches/events through NSDC’s digital/electronic media ecosystem, and international market opportunities through NSDC International Limited, the statement added.

The biggest USP of these programmes, as per the statement, is that they focus on holistic development so that students are placed above a minimum threshold package, are corporate ready and positioned for faster growth. Fees are applicable only after students start earning and the curriculum is designed as per specific corporate requirements in partnership with the industry.

