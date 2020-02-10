Honda contributed Rs 6.3 crore over 13 years to train finest at IITs

The award amount, Nakanishi said, can be utilised solely for research, academia or skill development.

Last week Honda Foundation conferred upon 14 IIT students the Young Engineer and Scientist’s (Y-E-S) Award for 2019-20. These are bestowed upon brilliant minds from IITs, chosen by a jury comprising Honda executives and prominent Indian scientists. The Y-E-S Award was instituted in 2007 and, until now, 168 students have won it; this year, each recipient won $3,000 in equivalent rupees.

Gaku Nakanishi, president & CEO, Honda Cars India, said that Honda has contributed over Rs 6.3 crore for the winners’ internship and higher studies over the last 13 years. “There are infinite possibilities for the winners. For example, Y-E-S awardees are eligible for the Stage II, Y-E-S Award Plus, an internship programme offered at a company or a research institute in Japan for 10 weeks, and receive $7,000 for that,” Nakanishi said.

The award amount, Nakanishi said, can be utilised solely for research, academia or skill development. “Last year, one student did internship at the Institute of Industrial Sciences, University of Tokyo. The project was centred on lane-keeping assistance. Others pursued higher studies at Osaka University and Kyoto University,” he said.

This award has also led to exchange between Japanese and Indian students. “The aim is to promote intercultural dialogue between Japanese and Indian students, especially the Y-E-S Forum, which is designed to promote exchange amongst Y-E-S awardees and Japanese students, and encourage interaction with researchers and experts in Japan,” Nakanishi said.

Honda also encourages awardees to participate in a global symposia and seminar (a forum held by Honda Foundation), bringing together experts from several countries and various fields to discuss and discover eco-technology based methodologies to resolve issues faced by society.