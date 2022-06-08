scorecardresearch

Holberton partners with Jigsaw Academy to offer PG certificate in India

The 9-month program in Full Stack Development is designed on Weekend Online Live Instructor-Led training on Java Full Stack technologies and a Capstone Project.

Written by FE Education
According to the academy, the course includes a holistic curriculum of 10 hours of learning per week, taught by industry mentors.
US-based Holberton has partnered with Jigsaw Academy, a data science institute. As a part of the partnership, students in India will receive postgraduate (PG) certification in Full-Stack Development as part of the curriculum, which includes the concept, hands-on assignments, and real-world case studies using Holberton’s OS of Education.

Holberton aims to provide projects, platform, tools and services required for the training purpose whereas Jigsaw aims to deliver the programs from the Holberton Platform and also provide mentoring support to the students enrolling for the program. 

According to the academy, the course includes a holistic curriculum of 10 hours of learning per week, taught by industry mentors. The 9-month program in Full Stack Development is designed on Weekend Online Live Instructor-Led training on Java Full Stack technologies and a Capstone Project.

“The initiative will help in offering students and faculty members exposure at a global level. We aim to prepare Indian students to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s world,”  Julien Barbier, Founder, and CEO of Holberton, said. 

