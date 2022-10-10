HMD Global partners with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to promote e-learning among under privileged students

HMD Global has partnered with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to distribute smart devices to under-privileged students of Delhi NCR region, according to an official statement. The partnership aims to promote e-learning in India for kids having affordability and accessibility issues.

The first drive of device distribution on September 19, 2022 was organised at NeeV – A Learning Centre, Village Nangli Umarpur, Golf Course Extension, Gurugram under the attendance of Shikhar Dhawan (Cricketer and Founder, Shikhar Dhawan Foundation) and Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president, INDIA and MENA, HMD Global along with key leadership of both the organisations.

According to the statement, the CSR initiative is a part of HMD Global’s and Shikhar Dhawan Foundation’s collective endeavor to promote e-learning for all the under-privileged students in India where they are not able to afford such devices due to price constraints.

“Without access to proper smartphone mobiles devices and internet, schools going under privileged students are the ones who are suffering the most. With this problem in mind, our team has been working towards the same to address the issue,” Dhawan said.

Also Read: Why cybersecurity is education sector’s very own Achilles’ heel

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn