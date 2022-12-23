scorecardresearch
History of hockey in Odisha to be included in NCERT textbooks, says Union edu minister

Pradhan suggested that the art, heritage and tradition of Odisha should be branded at the highest level through the Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha from January 13-29.

The tournament will pan out in two venues — Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The history of hockey in Odisha and hosting of Hockey World Cup twice in the coastal state will be included in the NCERT textbooks, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

Addressing the media after attending an all-party meet, Pradhan suggested that the art, heritage and tradition of Odisha should be branded at the highest level through the Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha from January 13-29.

The tournament will pan out in two venues — Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The minister also lauded the state government’s decision to invite all schools and colleges of the country for the Hockey World Cup.

“We should work together to ensure that as many as 100 Olympians emerge from Odisha by 2036 when the state observes its 100th foundation day,” Pradhan said on Thursday.

“This time 7 players from Odisha went to play in the Olympics,” he said.

In 2036, when the state observes its 100th foundation day, there is a possibility that the Olympics will be held in India that year, Pradhan said.

This will be the 15th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup. Hockey India hosts the mega tournament for the second time, with the first being in 2018 which was clinched by Belgium.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:03:33 pm