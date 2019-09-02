Hiring tips: Matching right talent with right skills is important

Prashant Pandey, country manager, RMI, says that career management is important because colleges and universities are under pressure—from graduates, parents and employers—to provide more effective career development services.

Right Management India (RMI), a career management and talent strategy company, part of ManpowerGroup India, has partnered with certain universities to introduce a career management programme for students. Prashant Pandey, country manager, RMI, says that career management is important because colleges and universities are under pressure—from graduates, parents and employers—to provide more effective career development services. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he adds that leading universities such as IIMA, NMIMS and ISB have tied up with RMI for providing career management services to their students. Excerpts:

Is a career management programme part of the broad MBA course, or is it more like a placement cell?

At NMIMS, for example, career management is being offered to all current students and alumni. Its objective is to prepare students to become more effective in their job search; helping students reach out to prospective employers is also part of the programme. The larger purpose is to help students fill the gaps between where they are and what they want. It helps them with decision-making when it comes to choosing the right career path.

Also, students can reap career-ready benefits to become more structured and strategic in managing their careers; they can build their personal brand on the social media and so are better equipped to position themselves in the talent market.

Whom all have you partnered with?

Leading universities such as IIMA, NMIMS, ISB, etc, have recognised the need for such a programme, and have tied up with us for providing career management services to their students.

What is its curriculum like?

It has a series of modules such as using social media effectively to market yourself, market research, and outreach (to prospective employers). It includes interventions such as coaching sessions to help students structure resumes and handling interviews. It also supports students by helping them devise a robust job-search strategy and reaching out to employers.

Did the universities reach out to you, or did you approach them for a career management programme?

With the kind of digital transformation the industry is going through, employers are looking for specific skill sets. A career management programme helps match the right talent with the right skill, and helps land students in the right job. Leading academia have identified the gap and have been working with the corporates to reduce the skills gap. We have pioneered this module in India, and have rolled out such programmes in the past as well with institutes of repute, and hence we were the obvious choice of partner universities.