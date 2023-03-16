Hiring for freshers sees a surge as campus placements gain momentum: foundit report

Hiring in the Indian white-collar space recorded an encouraging incline of over five percent month-on-month despite growing macroeconomic challenges, the foundit Insights Tracker (fit) report for February 2023 has revealed. The fit report also observed a marginal increase of over one percent in e-recruitment year-on-year.

According to the report, this outlook can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing funds allocated towards PLI schemes and the higher tax collections from the goods and services tax (GST), which have given the government the power to spend and shield the economy from the impact of the global slowdown.

Interestingly, the Tracker has observed a resurgence in the job market for entry-level positions with the onset of the placement season across campuses.

“Despite rising concerns at a macroeconomic level, India Inc proved themselves yet again, hiring freshers in rising numbers as well as enabling a diverse and inclusive workplace. The tech industry, despite a few setbacks, remains the single largest employer of fresh talent and women. They have been instrumental in leading India’s post-pandemic recovery and will continue to drive the growth engine forward,” Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), said.

He added that the government’s push to “Make in India” will not only spurt economic activity but also enable job growth and a true Atmanirbhar Bharat.