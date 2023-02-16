HireSure raises $2.5 mn seed funding from YCombintor, Three State Capital

The HRtech platform, HireSure.ai, has secured $ 2.5 million in seed funding led by YCombinator and Three State Capital, which is owned by Binny Bansal, according to an official release. Additionally, the pioneer fund and Tribe Capital, based in San Francisco, were also involved in the funding round, the release added.

The company plans to use the funds to strengthen the community, build new products and primarily scale up the engineering and product teams for product development, as per the release.

Furthermore, the release said that the company has also announced the launch of CompUp, a full-stack compensation management platform that brings together all the compensation data and insights into one place. This will be used by companies to compare, strategise, and communicate ‘Total rewards’ to their employees, and candidates.

HireSure aims to achieve pay parity by helping companies leverage data to make scientific and fair people decisions starting with compensation, the release added.

“As of now, compensation data is sitting in silos in multiple systems. Our product CompUp aggregates compensation data from multiple systems and comes up with insights to make better compensation decisions,” Anurag Dixit, co-founder, HireSure.ai, said.