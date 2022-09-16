Education in rural India: Hippocampus plans to open 10 new schools in Karnataka, eyes turnover of Rs 8 crore in FY23

Hippocampus Learning Centres (HLC) plans to open 10 new schools in rural areas of Karnataka including Channapatna, Devanahalli, and Hunsur in FY23, Umesh Malhotra, CEO, founder, Hippocampus Learning Centres told FE Education Online. Furthermore, the company aims to clock a turnover of Rs eight crore in FY23, with total loss of Rs 1.5 crore. According to Malhotra, HLC aims to provide education facilities to students between kindergarten-10th grade in rural sectors of Karnataka.

Regulatory filing accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that the company’s total revenue declined 84.7% to Rs 1.48 crore in FY21 from Rs 9.53 crore in FY20. In FY21, HLC’s net loss increased 38.22% to Rs 3.4 crore in FY21 from Rs 2.4 crore in FY20. In FY22, the company claims to have clocked a turnover of Rs four crore on the back of a total loss of Rs 1.4 crore. “As compared to FY19, during Covid-19 pandemic, the company’s revenue declined nearly 50% due to massive drop outs,” Malhotra said.

Currently, Hippocampus Learning Centres claims to have 50 pre-school centers and 10 schools for 1-10th grade. Of this, nine schools are affiliated to state boards and one school is affiliated to Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board. “We plan to open new schools under ICSE affiliation,” Malhotra said. Furthermore, the company claims to have enrolled 1,500 students in this academic year (AY). In AY 23-24, HLC aims to enroll 4,000 students. Furthermore, the average fee of the schools is Rs 16-18k.

According to Malhotra, Hippocampus Learning Centres provides activity based learning to children. “In rural sectors and small towns, children often get deprived of pre-school education. Our objective is to provide quality educational facilities to such children,” Malhotra noted. In addition, the company plans to expand its centers to other states in the next fiscal year.

