Hindustan Online- CODE partners with DADB to offer courses on 5G technology

Hindustan Online- CODE, the e-learning arm of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German Academy of Digital Education (DADB) to offer course in 5G technology to regular Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) students of HITS.

The four-month certification programme in 5G technology will be conducted by German professor and Industry experts. Students with a basic understanding of wireless communication systems will be eligible to pursue the course. The course fee for the certification programme is Rs 5,000.

“There lies massive career opportunities in 5G technology with the increased digitisation across all sectors. With our collaboration with DADB, our students will be benefitted immensely in understanding the essentials and basics of 5G technology from the leading German Professors and Industry Experts. This will be useful to those students who wish to enter this field or professionals working in the communication sector who would like to gain an in-depth understanding of the various aspects of advanced communication systems and the skills necessary to implement them,” Ami Agarwal, head, Hindustan Online – CODE said.

Hindustan Online – CODE claims to offer an array of University Grants Commission (UGC) entitled undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs through online learning. Hindustan Online – CODE aims to help aspiring students and working professionals to equip with skills and knowledge needed for future ready jobs in view of emerging demand worldwide. The programmes do not just provide theoretical learning of concepts, but focus on the practical application of these concepts by following outcome-based learning concepts.

The German Academy of Digital Education (DADB) offers programs that are supported by German technology and expertise. The DADB offers courses on topics such as 5G Technology, Industry 4.0, Automation, Robotics, among others augmented and virtual reality.

