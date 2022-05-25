Hindustan Online-CODE launches new specialisations for the academic year 2022-23

Hindustan Online-CODE, the Centre for Open and Digital Education, an inclusive Online Learning platform of HITS (Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science) (deemed-to-be-university) has announced an array of specialisations for their undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic session 2022-23.

“With Hindustan Online – CODE, we offer people of all ages a convenient platform for pursuing higher education at their own pace. Designed by experts, Hindustan Online – CODE’s programs are backed by the experience and expertise of HITS, which has been established as a center for excellence in delivering quality education over the years. It is our mission to reach out to all segments of society in their quest for knowledge, to empower and enrich them with global standards,” Ami Agarwal, head, Centre for Open and Digital Education (CODE), said.

Hindustan Online – CODE allow learners to learn at their convenience in a free environment, to build in-depth functional domain knowledge and practical application using technology in the fields of management, applied sciences, and life skills.

For this academic year, Hindustan Online – CODE has launched several electives for Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA), Masters of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA), Masters of Computer Application (MCA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelors of Arts (BA) which includes BBA in Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality, and Logistics Management; BCA in Data analytics, Multimedia and Animation, and Database Management Systems; MBA in Human Resource Management, Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management and Finance, Marketing and Finance, Human Resource Management and Marketing, General Management, FinTech, Project Management, Information and Technology Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Aviation Management, Healthcare Management, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, Data Science and Analytics, Sports Management, Operation Management.

The MCA program at Hindustan Online – CODE offers Computer Science and IT and Cyber Security and Cloud Computing as electives. Whereas in the BCom program students will have Accounting and Finance and FinTech as electives. Students can have English for their MA program.

