Hindustan Online CODE launches HASH to solve student queries

E-learning platform Hindustan Online – CODE has announced the launch of ‘HASH’, a student support platform with the aim to improve the experience of its students. The platform is designed in sync with the latest technological support system to minimise the turnaround time for the queries raised by the students and provide them with real-time solutions, an official release said.

HASH, which stands for Hindustan Online Automated Support and Help enables students to raise their queries and concerns at any time of the day and track the solutions based on their tickets, the release said. If a problem is not being solved by HASH, it is automatically escalated to the programme manager, the release added.

“Through the launch of this solution we reinforce our commitment to creating an enduring experience for our students by providing them with a simplified solution,” Ami Agarwal, head, HASH, Centre for Open and Digital Education (CODE), said.

She added that students go through numerous issues that may require administrative support. “In an online experience, it is very important to provide them with solutions at their convenience to reduce the stress of managing those issues themselves. We aim HASH to become a game changer in the days to come,” she said.