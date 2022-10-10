Hindi, local languages should be medium of instruction in tech, non-tech institutions, says Parliament

The medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local language, a parliamentary committee has recommended. The committee further recommended that Hindi should be one of the official languages of the United Nations.

In its 11th report presented to President Droupadi Murmu last month, the Committee of Parliament on Official Language, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, recommended that local languages should be given preference over English in all states, an official statement said.

The committee suggested that in all technical and non-technical institutions in the country, Hindi or local language should be used as the medium of instruction and the use of English should be made optional, the statement reported sources as saying.

According to the statement, BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, who is the deputy chairman of the committee, told that the committee has framed the recommendations as per the new National Education Policy which suggested that the medium of instruction should either be official or regional languages.

The committee has suggested that Hindi should be given a respectable place in ‘A’ category states and it should be used 100%. The medium of instruction in IITs, central universities and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local language, the panel recommended.

Mahtab said in higher education institutions such as Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, Hindi is being used only 20-30%, whereas it should be used 100%. “English is a foreign language and we should do away with this colonial practice,” he said.

Further the statement mentioned, all states and Union territories are divided in three groups (regions) on the basis of progressive usage of Hindi. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are in category ‘A’; Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, and the Union territories of Chandigarh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are in category ‘B’; and the rest of India is categorised as ‘C’.

This was the 11th report of the committee and it submits one report in five years. However, this time within three years the committee submitted two reports. It is the discretion of the President whether to accept a report or not. There are more than 12 volumes of the technical dictionary of Hindi, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI

