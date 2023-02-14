Himachal University considers collaboration with Slovak Academy of Sciences

The Himachal Pradesh University is considering a collaboration with the Slovak Academy of Sciences in different fields of studies, an official statement said. These include life sciences, biotechnology, microbiology, physics, chemistry and other related disciplines, including Information Technology, it added.

A delegation of three scientists of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, Stanislav Kozman Lab, Peter Barath and Professor Jaroslav Katrlik, visited the university to explore academic and research collaborations, the statement said.

Furthermore, S P Bansal, vice-chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University, emphasised on the need for such international collaborations as per the requirements of the National Educational Policy (NEP-2020).

The visiting scientists and the university officials deliberated upon the possible areas of collaboration on priority, and it was recommended that to move further in this direction, a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) be exchanged, the statement added.

A delegation led by Bansal will soon visit the institution in Slovakia to firm up the joint activity after exchange of the MoU, it further noted.

