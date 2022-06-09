Himachal Pradesh ahead of Kerala in literacy rate, says Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state had surpassed Kerala in terms of literacy rate.

Speaking at a laptop distribution programme under the state government’s Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Scheme, Thakur said: “If we talk about Himachal Pradesh, there was a time when there were talks about who is ahead in literacy rate. There was usually a competition between Himachal and Kerala.”

“Today, I can say that, as per the literacy rate, we are not behind Kerala. Himachal Pradesh is better than Kerala and ahead. It is a matter of happiness for us.”

He added that the Himachal Pradesh government had tried its best to make the state a better one in terms of education despite a tough and rugged geographical terrain and congratulated people who directly or indirectly worked with the education department.

Thakur also said the government tried to connect with more students virtually and interact with them since it was not possible to have an event at one place. He distributed free laptops worth Rs 83 crores to 20,000 meritorious students.

He told the students, teachers, and parents present at the event: “We have been trying to have an interaction with the students and I am happy about the fact that we are distributing about 20,000 laptops to students who have performed well in their studies. I congratulate all of them and wish them all the best for their future.”

The chief minister added that earlier parents wanted their boy child to study, but not everyone wanted to allow the girl child to study. “…it’s good to see that times have changed and girls are now excelling more than the boys in studies.”

Thakur added that the government’s focus now was on the quality of education along with strengthening infrastructure.

With inputs from Asian News International.