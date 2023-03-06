The Himachal Pradesh education department has identified and decided to shut down 286 primary and high schools with zero enrolment of students in different parts of the state. According to Rohit Thakur, the education minister of Himachal Pradesh, the staff from these schools will be relocated to other schools.

Thakur also acknowledged the poor state of the education system in the state during the five years of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rule. He revealed that there are more than 3,000 primary schools with only one teacher and over 12,000 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions, according to an official statement.

The Minister further announced that there are currently 286 schools that have no enrolments, including 228 primary schools and 56 middle schools. Thakur also mentioned that there are currently more than 12,000 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff in schools throughout the state.

“For these 320 institutions we have fixed a number of the primary schools with a strength of over 10 students will not be closed, middle schools with a strength of 15 students will be functional. We have kept a liberal idea on it and have fixed the number for these 320 schools even below the basic parameters,” Thakur said.

As far as technical education is concerned, Thakur said the previous government had opened 18 institutions, the present government has kept 13 functional but five including pharmacy colleges have been closed as they were neither needed nor functional, according to the statement.