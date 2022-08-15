Himachal Pradesh govt to formulate policy for pre-primary education, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur has announced that his government will formulate a policy for pre-primary education and recruit teachers accordingly, an official statement on Monday said.

The chief minister made the announcement while he was addressing a state-level function at Sarahan in Sirmour district after hoisting the national flag and taking salute from contingents of the state police, home guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS).

Further, according to the statement, on the occasion chief minister Thakur also announced to release the first installment of arrears to state employees and pensioners under the revised pay scheme, which is due to them from January 1, 2016.

The statement added that the state government will set aside Rs 1,000 crore for the purpose of releasing the first installment of arrears for these employees and pensioners. This step is going to benefit about 2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners, the statement noted.

Additionally, the chief minister has announced a revised pay package for employees of the Zila Parishad cadre and said that it will help about 4,000 employees. To benefit farmers, Thakur added that his government will move a fresh petition in the Supreme Court to vacate the stay on the felling of ‘khair’ trees (acacia katechu).

Meanwhile, Indian on Monday celebrated its 75th Independence Day. As a part of the celebration the Ministry of Culture and Government of India started the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative aim to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to celebrate India’s independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence day speech paid tribute to the freedom fighters and also laid emphasis on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Also Read: The Design Village Institute partners with Muji to organise Green Carpet, a sustainability advocacy show

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn