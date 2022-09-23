Himachal Pradesh govt gives nod to early childhood care scheme under NEP 2020

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme-2022 for children between three to six years of age in government primary schools, under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, an official said.

According to the official statement, the consent was accorded at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the spokesperson. The statement said that the scheme envisages appropriate care and stimulation of the brain in the early years in order to ensure a healthy brain development and growth. It added that special attention and priority would be given to districts and locations that are particularly socio-economically disadvantaged.

Further, the statement mentioned that the policy provides for hiring of pre-primary teachers. The education department will frame the rules for their recruitment and till the time such rules are finalised, tutors will be engaged on outsourcing basis through the HP State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), it added.

The department will frame bridge courses for candidates who have done one-year diploma in nursery teacher education, pre-school education or early childhood education programme to make them eligible for the scheme, the spokesperson said, adding that such tutors would be paid a sum of Rs 9,000 per month.

Meanwhile, the cabinet further gave its nod to regularisation of education department’s water carriers, who have put in 11 years of services, as part-time or daily wagers, as on March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, an official statement said.

With inputs from PTI

