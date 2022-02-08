Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 results expected today: How to check and everything to know

Here’s how Class 10 and 12 students of HPBOSE can check their Term 1 results.

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education might issue the HPBOSE Term 1 Results for 2021-22 today or tomorrow. The results would be announced for the Class 10 and 12 students, and those who appeared for these exams would be able to check their results on the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org. Reports cited HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni as saying that the results were being finalised by the board. Soni added that while the board had compiled the results, the weightage was being rechecked to ensure that no mistake had been made.

The chairman also stated that the results would either be out by 5 pm on Tuesday, February 8, and if not by that time, then they would definitely be released on Wednesday, February 9.

However, as per expectations, the results for Class 10 and 12 are likely to be announced today itself. Accordingly, students have been advised that they should keep checking the official website periodically.

Here’s how Class 10 and 12 students of HPBOSE can check their Term 1 results.

HPBOSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22: How to check

Students must first go to the official website of HPBOSE, and on the homepage, there would be a link to check the results for Class 10 and 12. Upon clicking on the link, students would be redirected to another page, where they would need to key in their credentials.

Once the details have been submitted, the results of the students would be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to save a copy of the results so that they can save it for future reference.