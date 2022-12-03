Himachal governor stresses on need for national laboratory for cybercrime investigation

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said there was a need for a national-level laboratory to investigate cybercrime, which had become a part of life.

Arlekar was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day national conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Digital Crime and Forensic’ organised by Himachal Pradesh University’s Department of Forensic Science in association with the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (Northern Range).

Urging the common people to be vigilant, Arlekar said technology had become easily accessible and it was going to impact everyone.

“Technology is influencing the world and we are no exception. Cybercrime is on the rise and has become a source of all crimes and we should not become victims of technology,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh has a long border and technology can be used in the frontier villages to keep an eye on cross-border activity, he said.

Arlekar said suggestions and research papers presented at the two-day national conference should be compiled and sent to the Centre so that to utilise the hard work of budding scientists and researchers.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Himachal Pradesh University and Nextechno Gen Pvt Ltd, New Delhi.

The MoU will provide a framework for the proposed collaboration on building a new generation of high-skilled human resource, providing new opportunities for employment and economic development and helping establish the varsity, the company and Himachal Pradesh as a global leader in emerging technologies with a focus on technology, especially digital forensics and cyber investigation.

Scientist and Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification Directorate Director VK Trivedi said, “We are in the digital age and India has committed to digital progress and has come up with various initiatives for Digital India.”

