Higher educational institutions should inculcate culture of entrepreneurship among students

Referring to India’s consistent growth in innovation and start-ups, Sarkar said the country has one of the largest higher educational systems in the world.

Written By PTI
Emphasising on promoting innovation to achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, the minister said more than quantity, the institutes should focus on the quality of innovation and research.
Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday called for concerted efforts by the country’s higher educational institutions towards inculcating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and preparing the faculty members as innovators, out-of-the-box thinkers, creative problem solvers and job creators.

He said this while launching the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

“This will help us achieve the Aatmanirbhar Bharat dream in true sense. ‘Emphasis on Innovation’ was amongst the three vows taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent Kashi visit. The other two vows were for Swachh Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Considering all these three vows, innovation is the only path for their fulfilment. Hence, we need to give a huge push to innovation and entrepreneurship within our educational institutions,” he said.

“There are ample opportunities for higher educational institutions to play the role of an enabler to drive Indian innovation and the start-up ecosystem. A concerted effort by our higher educational institutions is required towards inculcating the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students and to prepare the faculty as innovators, out-of-the-box thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs and job creators.

“This will definitely bring a revolution not only at the economic level, but also at the social, environmental front. Further, the recently announced National Educational Policy 2020 will also make these efforts more effective and efficient and impactful in the long run,” he said.

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) to systematically rank the major higher educational institutions of the country on indicators related to innovation, start-up and entrepreneurship development among students and faculty members.

