Higher Education Foundation to create a platform to bring together higher educators and researchers

The Higher Education Foundation took a step towards shaping its vision of reforming India’s higher education system at the Visioning Workshop 2022, held at Hotel Mayflower in Washington DC.

The foundation desires to create a unique platform to bring together higher educators and researchers of Indian origin and wishes to organise the World’s Largest Multidisciplinary Convention for Strategising and Transforming Higher Education in India and beyond.

The Higher Education Foundation will facilitate collaborations with foreign universities, educationists and regulators abroad to gain insights about improving our educational environment. The aim is to enhance and impart knowledge through the process of deliberations, invited talks, research and thought leadership.

Envisioned by Rahul Karad, executive president of MIT World Peace University, over three and a half years ago, the Higher Education Foundation will be an association of Indian universities, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and USA’s NSF, with eminent education leaders and academicians from India and the Indian Diaspora in the USA.

“Hundreds of millions of students must be upskilled in India and the quality of education of India is uneven and variable. Indian research, in my opinion, is primarily supported by the government while the US has a more robust system. We have to keep in mind the differences of the systems in the two countries as we discuss how to partner, there is a lot of experimentation and innovation needed. The greatest thing about the US education system are the Land-Grant acts and I am thinking, is there a version of it that can be applied in India?,” Suresh Garimella, president of University of Vermont said.

The workshop had noted panelists, 18 Indians and 10 from the USA, and they discussed innovative partnerships, entrepreneurship and commercialization, the research ecosystem and pedagogical innovations in higher education. The panel, through discussions, explored the possible partnerships that can be implemented at scale in areas of undergraduate studies, study abroad or PHD programs, early-career faculty development, networked centers and others.

The Visioning Workshop 2022 had over 50 attendees and the Foundation is already looking ahead to having more at the convention planned for next year.

Read also: Simplilearn to provide free digital skilling programmes in Commonwealth countries