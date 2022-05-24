High-quality skill training can be social game changer, creating more village engineers, says union minister Chandrasekhar

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, high quality skill training could be a social game changer and should create more village engineers to restrict migration. “It opens the door of opportunity for tribal and other youth,” Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar stated the new approach to skilling as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to build on the gains made by Skill India 1.0.

Chandrasekhar visited the Anil Naik Technical Training Centre at Kharel in Gujarat’s Navsari district. The institute,which is the brainchild of AM Naik, the group chairman of Larsen and Toubro, offers skill training to school dropouts in south Gujarat, with 4,100 students having graduated so far.

The minister has suggested that the institute should adopt nearby districts and work out a comprehensive skill development plan in association with local administrations.

“It must focus on skill training related to local farming and non-farming job roles. These skills will boost the local economy by leveraging technology-driven training programmes for demand-driven jobs. This will mitigate the problem of people migrating out for jobs,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.

