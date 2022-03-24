Hero Vired partners with INSEAD, launches certificate program in Strategic Management and Business Essentials

The program will comprise of 50% live teaching sessions by INSEAD faculty, and hands-on workshops with a combination of Indian and global case studies along with over 45 hours of masterclasses, networking and pitching sessions with top industry experts.

Ed-tech company Hero Vired has partnered with INSEAD to offer a certificate program in Strategic Management and Business Essentials for learners in India. The programme will cater to entrepreneurs, mid-senior professionals and senior leaders with 5 to 15 years of experience who want to take their managerial skills to a higher level. However, no formal management education is required to enroll.

According to Akshay Munjal, CEO, and founder, Hero Vired, in the fast-paced ever evolving complex global economy, it is essential for leaders and managers to comprehend the complexities of managing resources and garnering impactful outcomes to navigate synergy across teams. “This program not only covers wide arrays and domains of management, but also focuses on inter-disciplinary application and “learn by doing” principles. Learners will get an extensive experience through case studies, simulations and live teaching by INSEAD faculty. It caters to a very wide audience that include professionals, entrepreneurs, family business, etc,” Munjal added.

The program will begin with a 360-degree personalised survey to understand unique leadership style of each learner. It will comprise of 50% live teaching sessions by INSEAD faculty, and hands-on workshops with a combination of Indian and global case studies along with over 45 hours of masterclasses, networking and pitching sessions with industry experts. Co-created by Hero Vired and INSEAD to provide a global educational experience contextualised to the Indian market, this programme will provide a strategic focus across business functions.

“India is an important market for us, and we see immense potential in the country’s business executives and leaders. Our mission at INSEAD is to teach, encourage, and inspire leaders who will make their organisations more productive and efficient,” Samir Hasija, dean of Executive Education and professor of Technology and Operations Management, INSEAD said.

