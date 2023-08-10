Hero Vired launches seven-month certification programme in Extended Reality

Hero Vired, an educational company catering to professionals and those aspiring for higher education, has introduced a certification programme centred around Extended Reality. The primary objective of this initiative is to furnish participants with comprehensive expertise and pragmatic competencies in fields such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), according to an official release.

Through this programme, the company claims that learners will gain the opportunity to fashion captivating visuals, establish lifelike environments and integrate interactive components within the realm of Extended Reality. The course aims to offer learners access to behind-the-scenes projects and valuable networking with industry professionals. Learners will stay updated with the latest trends and innovations in XR technologies, the release mentioned.

The programme spans over a time period of seven-months, it is a part-time programme specifically designed for graduates from diverse fields aiming to enter AR and VR. With 167 hours of live sessions, participants gain thorough education through hands-on training and interactive learning. Job prospects include roles like Unreal Game Developer, Designer and Technical Artist, supported by placement aid and career services, as per the release.

“With India’s AR and VR market projected to reach $9.28 billion by 2028, and an estimated forecast of over 23 million jobs for XR developers by 2030, it is evident that XR is shaping the future of various industries. We are confident that the course will be instrumental in equipping learners with industry-relevant expertise and skills needed to thrive in the rapidly expanding field of Extended Reality,” Akshay Munjal, Founder & CEO, Hero Vired, said.