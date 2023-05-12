Hero Vired collaborates with University of Chicago to launch Data Science & Analytics Programme

Ed-tech company Hero Vired has collaborated with the University of Chicago to launch an Advanced Certification Programne in Data Science and Analytics. The programme is designed especially for ambitious coders and programmers who want to pursue a career in data science.

According to an official release, the programme is curated for mid-level working professionals to accelerate their career trajectory and aims for students to embrace skills pertinent to the data science domain. This ten and a half month, part-time program includes 228 hours of live sessions. The learners will get a deep-dive experience in the core data science tools, techniques, and methodologies industries use to make critical decisions.

“Hero Vired in partnership with University of Chicago will jointly deliver advanced analytics capabilities to learners and keep them at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of data science. This collaboration will be instrumental in helping our learners achieve their career goals and stay competitive in today’s data-driven landscape,” Akshay Munjal, founder, CEO, Hero Vired, said.

The collaboration provides comprehensive career services including placement assistance. As part of this programme, there will be instructor-led classes by University of Chicago instructors, an orientation session with the University instructors and access to UChicago content for six months post-completion of the programme. Students can gain hands-on experience in their chosen field and develop their skills in communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork. With the help of experienced faculty members and a supportive learning environment, students will explore their potential and achieve their academic goals.

Also Read: The Role of technology in early childhood education: finding a balance

Furthermore, learners will connect the dots between Python, statistical models, predictive modeling, and deep learning to yield deep insights into analytical problems. Also, comprehensive learning about data warehousing, engineering, and cloud computing will give them the tools they need to work more effectively and meet the growing demand for data analytics expertise in the workplace. Throughout the course of the programme, learners will complete a range of assessments and projects to evaluate their level of knowledge and proficiency.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn