Hero Vired appoints Prarthana Agarwal as head of finance.

Hero Vired, a learn-tech company for professionals and higher education aspirants, has appointed Prarthana Agarwal as the new head of finance. Prarthana’s appointment is crucial in advancing Hero Vired’s financial growth through fundraising efforts and process optimisation. With her extensive finance background, Prarthana will lead the finance team and make significant contributions to Hero Vired’s long-term prosperity, according to an official release.

Prarthana possesses a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the SP Jain Center of Management. Furthermore, she has achieved the title of Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Renowned for her strategic mindset, collaborative demeanour and aptitude for achieving outcomes in fast-paced settings, she is suitably prepared to spearhead Hero Vired’s financial pursuits, the release said.

Agarwal brings expertise in strategic financial planning and analysis, with a successful history in risk reduction, productivity enhancement, and improved internal control. With over a decade of experience in education and skilling, including acquisitions and fundraising, her appointment aims to strengthen Hero Vired’s financial foundations. She will oversee the company’s financial stack, including planning, expense management, tax compliance, legal compliance, and establishing a strong portfolio, the release mentioned.

Before joining Hero Vired, Agarwal served as the CFO at Centum Learning Ltd., where she demonstrated her prowess in implementing financial strategies that drove sustainable growth. Her professional journey also includes tenures at esteemed organisations such as PwC, Ernst & Young, and IL&FS Education/Skills Development Corp. Ltd. “With her exceptional financial acumen and in-depth understanding of the skilling landscape, she will be instrumental in streamlining processes and policies to ensure best industry practices and zero non-compliance,” Akshay Munjal, founder, CEO, Hero Vired, said.

“Hero Vired is at the forefront of the LearnTech industry, and I am thrilled to contribute to the company’s mission of providing career-relevant programmes to professionals and higher education aspirants,” Prarthana Agarwal, head of finance, Hero Vired, said.