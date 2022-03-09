Hero Vired announces key leadership appointments

The appointments are in line with the company’s plan to add more than 50 professionals to its team of over 150 by the end of March 2022.

Hero Vired, has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Geetika Goel as head of technology and Ankur Sodhi as associate vice president for career services and corporate relations.

Goel will be directly reporting to the CEO and lead technology-driven innovations, creating value for Hero Vired’s learners. She will be responsible for deploying technology solutions to meet current and future industry needs and make decisions that will affect the company’s present and future operations while integrating business objectives and strategy into technology vision and requirements. Whereas, Sodhi will be responsible for career counseling and end-to-end student placement preparation.

Goel comes from Lowe’s India where she was working as director of software development, from November 2020. She is a post-graduate from IIT, Kanpur, certified AI Analyst from IBM, and an IT professional with over 20 years of experience in working with various other companies including Infosys, Jigsaw Academy, and Climate Solutions.

Sodhi’s last stint was at upGrad as associate director, career services and corporate relations, and has more than 18 years of experience as an educationist, public speaker and strategic planner.

The appointments are in line with the company’s plan to add more than 50 professionals to its team of over 150 by the end of March 2022. The company currently has a total of 66 part-time and full-time faculty members for its programs in full stack development, data science, ML and AI, finance and financial technologies, and gaming.

