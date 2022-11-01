Here’s why personalised business coaching is the right approach

The role of business coaching in the entrepreneurial range has shifted drastically with increasing demand over the past decade. As the world is moving towards an economic slowdown right after a pandemic, business owners are in for a frantic search for sound advice and guidance to survive and thrive in their industry.



Business coaching is collaborative partnership between the business owner and the coach that enables the business owner to advance their business through strategic goal – setting, visioning and execution. Business coaching has split into different areas with the growing need for expert guidance at all levels of business; few of them include executive coaching, success coaching, team coaching, and private one on one coaching for business owners.

Also Read | Byju’s CEO pens apology to employees after string of layoffs



The Indian coaching industry has shown strong resilience in the face of the pandemic, even after taking an initial hit. At a time when businesses were looking for ways to cut costs wherever they could, this new industry of coaching has shown to be impactful in helping many businesses.



According to a recent global snapshot poll done by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) the coaching business has shown to be rebounding well. Adapting to technology swiftly, 83% of the coaches have now shifted to audio-video platforms to collaborate with their clients.



Digital transformation, greater accountability in the coaching profession and emphasis on holistic wellness are some recent trends observed in the business coaching industry.

Saurabh Kaushik, Business Coach

Saurabh Kaushik, one of India’s leading business coaches, said that working with legacy industrialists, seasoned business owners, celebrity entrepreneurs and unicorns who want to aggressively grow and scale their businesses to the next level has taught him that business coaching is needs to be done with highly personalised approach. “One – on – one coaching is a personalised approach where the client connects with their coach personally in a private space to get clarity, direction and strategy to grow their life and business. The success rate of one – on – one coaching is found to be 5x higher than that of group coaching or executive coaching, generating the highest returns and maximum benefits for the business,” Kaushik said.

According to Saurabh Kaushik this type of coaching is highly customised, private and confidential, involves rigorous visioning, strategy and goal setting sessions and has massive turnarounds in record time with 360 degree growth. From industry leaders, unicorn founders to 3rd gen entrepreneurs, private business coaching helps the business owner take their business to whole new heights of success.