Here’s what Wiley is doing to help bridge the talent gap

Wiley, the global education major, has announced a series of blended learning programmes in India under umbrella brand WileyNXT. These programmes are designed in consultation with the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council (WIAC), a group consisting of senior industry leaders and academia. “Certifications through WileyNXT will provide students and professionals with better access to new-tech jobs as well as expertise in critical thinking and problem-solving which have been identified as major gaps for organisations,” Wiley said in a statement.

WileyNXT will launch two programmes for engineering graduates. The first is a three-month ‘accelerator programme’ targeted at final-year students preparing for campus placements. The second is a four-year ‘integrated programme’ that will run parallel to college and augment university degree; it will be free in the first year, and students who qualify will be able to enrol in subsequent years for a nominal fee.

“India is going through a serious talent deficit problem following the onset of Industry 4.0. The India Skills Report 2019 states engineers are the most in demand at 57.09%. It is time to enhance college education with skills-based courses to make students future-ready and increase their learnability quotient,” said the MD of Wiley India, Vikas Gupta. “WileyNXT offers world-class content from Wiley authors and is endorsed by more than 50 leading organisations ensuring that it aligns with industry needs. It harnesses new technologies and enriches the learning experience, providing students with the skills necessary to excel in their future careers.”

The WileyNXT four-year course will be available in three modules: Java full stack, Machine Learning and Data Engineer.