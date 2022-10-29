Explained: Impact of 5G on India’s education sector

By Dr. Amit Bhalla,

The introduction of the fifth-generation wireless cellular technology in India by PM Modi is aimed to take the country and its economy to newer heights with significant developments. Although the much-awaited network has been launched in India, it won’t be rolled out throughout the country just yet. Following a graded approach, 5G connectivity will initially be available only to a few states. By the end of 2022, only about 75% of the Indian population is expected to have the access to this faster broadband service. This 5G technology is going to influence the vital sectors of India including Education.

Digital University Has Been Founded

“Now, we are envisioning a digital university. We are going for virtual labs. We are going for virtual teachers. In all areas, if we develop quality content and presentable content, how do we send them to every nook and corner of the country? 5G will be the major vehicle to reach out to the unreachable,” says Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The educational front will be impacted end-to-end by fifth-generation mobile networks. It will improve instruction efficiency, comprehension efficiency, and campus operations efficiency by offering uninterrupted coverage, better speed, low network latency, and more stable communications.



Enhanced opportunities will be made possible by the integration of 5G, which will help raise the overall standard of education.

5G and Education

The transformational effects of 5G technology extend beyond the industries of manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare. It will heighten the quality of education by creating myriad learning opportunities.

● Smarter Classrooms

5G is sure to make Indian classrooms smarter than before. The school will be prepared digitally to deliver education anywhere in a faster way, enabling new teaching and learning methods such as wider broadcasting, seamless recording, easier accessibility, and interactive experiences, leading to strengthened concentration, effective problem-solving, real-time feedback (RTFs), and so on.

● Seamless Dissemination of Information across spaces

Experiment or demonstration-based classroom sessions won’t suffer anymore due to geographical constraints. Thanks to the 5G network’s excessive speed, information dissemination through a larger group of pupils and between multiple tutors will now be accomplishable without difficulty, regardless of where they are located.

● Reduced Administrative Burden

Educators are increasingly merging traditional teaching methods with graphic, audio/video, and online aids to enhance learning. This strategy keeps students interested while giving educators access to top-notch materials to supplement their lessons. 5G-enabled IoT devices will greatly reduce educators’ administrative workload. They will be better able to employ technology in the classroom and concentrate more on the unique needs of each student.

● Personalization

5G may alter the one-size-fits-all approach typically used for education. Developing intelligent systems that can recognise the particular requirements of each student and design specialised learning paths will make learning more personalized. Availability as well as access to various sets of courses and exams depending on what the learner is looking for or requires can be realised through 5G.

● Enhanced AR and VR experiences

The use of AR and VR in classes is beneficial for those who would rather develop skills by being able to visualise abstract subjects. With 5G-run AR/VR tools, students will have a more fluid user experience with increased network capacity as well as an ability to introduce tangible forms of learning into the classroom using conventional teleconferencing systems.

The need to address educational disparities had been exacerbated by COVID-19, and now the groundbreaking solutions can be expedited by 5G. The Indian educational system is ready to undergo a radical change with 5G, much like many other industries. It will let millions of disconnected students learn via reliable broadband connectivity, thus ushering in a revolution in educational practices that will improve student learning outcomes for the country’s brighter future.



(The author is Vice President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)