Here is how hybrid learning makes education more engaging and customized

The outbreak of the pandemic accelerated the shift towards remote working and learning across sectors and businesses. Hybrid learning is emerging as a concept of learning and teaching significantly. Educators are now able to teach in-person and remote learners concurrently, it is growing as a popular way of learning and is likely to grow all the more and will be in-demand even in the post-pandemic times as well. Indian traditional education system accepted this new normal of teaching in order to deal with the mammoth task of digitalized learning.

Customized learning and more engaging concept

Improved flexibility is considered the major benefit of Hybrid learning. Students look out for options and freedom to move from in-person to remote learning and this approach has changed the education landscape completely. This method has opened the gateways for innumerable opportunities to participate remotely which is a good way to boost student’s confidence to grab opportunities to learn and grow remotely.

The potential to escalate the access to learn is the most crucial part of Hybrid learning. It enables an impressive number of people to participate and stay updated about the curriculum. The hybrid way of learning attracts students from a broader range of locations which further opens international doors and helps students understand inclusivity and cohesive living along with imparting them education about other cultures. Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Ltd., said, “Hybrid Learning is becoming one of the increasingly popular phenomena in global education scenario lately because of its effective amalgamation of traditional classroom methods, experiential learning objectives and digital learning to foster holistic development of students. This method has several benefits associated with it which includes more accessible education for anyone & everyone & also provides flexibility and freedom to students to learn and make the learning process more engaging and customizable. It aids the class lessons through asynchronous learning like online exercises, e-assessments, pre-recorded video tutorials, multimedia exercises, etc. to make it more effective. This method is proving to be the most effective one both for students and teachers and caters to today’s diverse education requirements.”

Unique and engaging teaching resources could blend the demand for in-person and remote learning styles and easily cater to both of the preferences. “It’s a fairly known fact that everyone has their own pace of learning and comprehending information. A traditional model involving only live-classes ignores this fact and is usually delivered in a format that everyone must learn at a defined pace. On the other hand, a self-paced only model (pre-recorded videos and reading material) takes the learning pace into consideration, but misses the interpersonal elements of a live environment, with diverse learners. It’s a hybrid model of learning that solves the problems of both the models. If structured well, a hybrid model can enable one to learn the concepts at their own pace and be connected with the diverse human perspective, in collaboration with others, while learning,” Rishabh Khanna, Cognitive Scientist and Founder, Suraasa added.

A hybrid learning paves the way for a larger number of students to come together and learn conveniently and easily. Educators get an advantage to streamline the course for all types of learning styles. Furthermore, this concept makes ways for many hesitant teachers to come up and embrace Edtech resources as well.

The overlooked benefit is the reduction in absenteeism of learners, students who go through illness and miss the opportunity are now able to attend the classes and keep pace with the progressing curriculum. They participate actively and are engaged while they pursue their studies from the hybrid concept as they get the best of both worlds- in-person education and online learning.

The adoption of technologies has made it possible for educators to customize content to meet the needs of the students and also create engaging and immersive learning experiences for them by harnessing the power of advanced technological solutions and the potential of blended learning. Chef Niklesh Sharma, Founder of Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts said, “Off late, a lot of emphasis has been given to inculcate technology into the Indian teaching curriculum. The resultant of the process is a Hybrid Teaching model that not only helps students to understand the concept with parity but also enables teachers to customize the entire teaching process for the best possible outputs.

It has been also noticed that this new model of teaching is much more engaging than the traditional method and the use of technology enables in making teaching a seamless and interactive process.”

The hybrid concept of learning is satisfyingly meeting the education system’s expectations at many levels. Exceptional degree of flexibility is making way for freedom to choose the learning style amongst learners and has drastically transformed the education landscape making it all the more agile, flexible, customized, and engaging.