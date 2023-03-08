Here are some preparation tips and strategies for the Neet PG examination test

By Gaurav Tyagi

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) petition was denied by the Supreme Court, the exam will now take place on March 5, 2023, as scheduled. NEET PG 2023 is regarded as one of the most difficult medical admission exams in India due to the limited number of places in government medical colleges and private universities.

Rajesh K. Kaushal, a PrepLadder preceptor, participated in some medication advice and styles over the last many days. He said” It’s a prudent decision to devote equal attention to different areas as each bears considerable weightage in themselves. As there are indistinct distinctions between the available options and numerous questions have debatable answers.

The teacher has also provided a list of the top five resources for NEET PG preparation. Which are:

Big tests and practice exams that simulate exams.

Publications with previous year’s exam questions, such as NEET Essence by Dr. Pritesh Singh.

Expert-posted YouTube videos and last year’s test questions

Online learning tools’ Rapid Revision Videos and Notes.

First Aid (Edition 2023) by Vikas Bhushan and Tao Le: An efficient and thorough book for reviewing all 19 subjects.

Although there is a wealth of expert content accessible for entrance preparation, the teacher has advised the applicants to have the following in mind for their last days of study:

Use only reliable, trustworthy sources. The use of standardized source materials is encouraged for candidates, including video lectures and expert-prepared notes.

Up-to-date master question banks To assess their preparations in such competitive times, they should take the simulated exam with a national ranking based on the most recent exam pattern. Together with this, a review of the questions from the previous year with thorough sample answers has to be done.

Choose reputable learning resources A clearly defined plan is essential to passing the NEET PG exam because it is a competitive test with applicants of the same caliber, according to the Prepladder educator. Candidates must be fully knowledgeable about a select few areas and have a basic understanding of each topic. The best resource is the Previous Year Questions, which direct candidates towards high-yielding subjects by the most recent exam format. Candidates must also learn the MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) approach, which requires both speed and accuracy.

The author is Founder of Career Xpert. Views are personal.