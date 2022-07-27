Henry Harvin partners with Future Skills Prime to boost digital skilling

Henry Harvin today has announced its partnership with FutureSkills Prime to boost digital skilling for students and professionals in the IT segment. The partnership is aimed to accelerate a steady stream of future-ready talent with digital certifications on emerging technologies and job roles.

Two of Henry Harvin courses; RPA using Ui Path, and Tableau Training have been accredited by NASSCOM, approved by the Government of India. Learners will further benefit by earning a part of their fee back when they get their NASSCOM certification after clearing the mandatory assessments on FutureSkills Prime, making excellent quality digital skilling courses affordable and accessible.

“Our courses have been praised in the business world for meeting industry requirements. Many of Henry Harvin’s courses are very well-liked by professionals looking to improve their portfolio. With this collaboration, we will be able to help train our students to prepare them for a better future. It is our aim to create and nurture a continuous pool of skilled employees who will be able to bridge the talent gap in the tech sector,” Kounal Gupta, CEO, Henry Harvin said

FutureSkills Prime- A MeitY-NASSCOM initiative is building a digital skilling ecosystem with the vision to make India a global hub for digital talent by giving an opportunity to every citizen of India above the age of 16 to upskill and reskill themselves and stay relevant in the industry. The objective of the FutureSkills Prime programme is to enhance learners’ employability and thus it provides them with industry recognised NASSCOM certification on successful completion, Career guidance sessions, access to NASSCOM industry events, bootcamps, and career fairs, among others.

“According to NASSCOM research, digital talent is expected to constitute up-to 50% of new hires in 2022. In the digital era, where companies across industries are looking to improve their efficiency and increase productivity, automation has become an absolute necessity for business’ survival and competitiveness. RPA has today become a mainstream technology and RPA developers are in demand to help businesses achieve their desired efficiency and automation goals. This partnership with Henry Harvin is another step towards preparing India’s workforce on emerging opportunities in the field of robotic process automation and upskill and reskill them for the future job roles in the sector,” Kirti Seth, CEO, Sector Skill Council (SSC) NASSCOM.

Read also:IIIT-Delhi collaborates with Vehant for advanced research and development in AI and ML