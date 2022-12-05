Henry Harvin Education reports 212% growth in Bangalore placements

Ed-tech platform Henry Harvin Education has reported 212% growth in the placements in Bangalore, an official release said. The company plans to broaden its horizon by coming up with franchise options to accelerate learning and individual growth across the country, the release added.

According to the release, Henry Harvin has been able to gain over one million plus customers by providing adequate knowledge on specialised subjects through their specially designed courses. The company aims at providing quality education in technical and other fields across the country.

“We’ve come up with the idea of expansion because the outcome has been very positive and we look forward to see more placements by providing students and professionals with advanced skills through our courses-set across different subjects,” Kounal Gupta, founder, CEO, Henry Harvin Education, said.

The company’s motto is to “reshape growth of individuals and organisations globally by delivering training and services through benchmarked content, resources and state-of-the-art technology”. It is involved in training and development through their diverse courses around many areas ranging from technical and creative to language courses.

