Henry Harvin Education launches courses in data science

Henry Harvin Education has launched a course in data science, as per an official statement. According to it, the course aims to provide aspirants and job seekers to upskill themselves. The institution claims to offer job offers to the learners.

“Some courses are certified by Nasscom Future Skills Prime with 50% cashback upto a certain amount,” Kounal Gupta, founder, CEO, Henry Harvin said.

It further said that data science has become one of the most reliable and prominent fields to collect or analyse information.

“Due to the rush of new data and businesses looking for innovative ways to increase profit and make better decisions, data science has started to spread into other areas, such as technology, healthcare, and more,” the statement further added.

Also Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays foundation stone for 69 CM Rise schools

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn