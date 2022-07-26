HEIs to fill vacancies within one year through special drive, responds Dharmendra Pradhan

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has given directives to all its Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to undertake a special drive to fill vacancies within a period of one year starting from September, 2021, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session.

The remark came in response to a question tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by Shri Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Shri Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Member(s) of Parliament.

The monsoon session started on July 18, 2022 and will end on August 13, 2022.

As per the written reply by the Union Education minister, out of the 53 sanctioned posts of faculty in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor, 18 posts of faculty are vacant. The institute has recruited for these vacancies through contract or visiting faculty from industry and leading academic institutions to ensure the effectiveness of teaching and learning. Currently, the Institute has 35 regular faculty, three contract faculty and 15 visiting faculty members.

The minister further mentioned in the written reply that considering the increase in students’ strength, the sanctioned faculty posts in the institute have been increased to 53 from 40. It is a continuous process at IIITs to create vacancies and fill them up with suitable and qualified candidates.

According to Union Education Minister Pradhan, so far 916 posts of faculty have been filled in the various institutions since September 2021 through Central Universities-375, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)- 355, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs)-84, National Institute Of Technology (NITs)- 71, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs)- 27, Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs)- four. As far as the IIIT, Sri City is concerned the institute has filled out five faculty posts since September, 2021.

