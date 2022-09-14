Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for Med-Tech Innovation MBA Programme

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has invited applications for its Med-Tech Innovation MBA Programme. According to the official statement, the international Med-Tech Innovation MBA programme has been designed to teach and train students and professionals from a spectrum of the biomedical sector – including biotechnology companies, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, and innovation centers of hospitals.

Tuition fee for the programme is $ 32,500 which costs around Rs 25,99,650. However, in honor of the 30th anniversary of full diplomatic relations between Israel and India, the Hebrew University Business School has offered a 10% tuition scholarship to all MBA students from India, as per the statement.

The programme aims to impart students the knowledge and skills required to adapt to the world of business and healthcare sectors that are led by fast-changing technologies. The statement further said that the programme allows students to leverage their existing knowledge and skills, whilst acquiring new tools, knowledge, and real-life experiences that would help them in handling emerging business trends in global markets.

The statement mentioned, that the programme is an immersive one-year course that runs over three consecutive semesters – fall, spring, and summer. It includes practical workshops, lectures from the industry, behind-the-scene tours of emerging startups, on-site visits to major technology companies, and interactive fireside group discussions alongside professional internships with leading Israeli VCs and MedTech startups. The programme will be taught entirely in English, the statement added.

Students who wish to apply for the Med-Tech Innovation MBA programme should visit the Rothberg International School website. They are required to create a profile, fill out the application questionnaire online and upload the asked documents on the portal. The admission for the programme is open.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an institution accredited by the Hebrew University, with a GPA of 3.2 or above, or the equivalent on an Israeli scale (82 or above). The programme considers only the quantitative GMAT or GRE score and the minimum required GMAT or GRE score depends on the student’s GPA. The GMAT quantitative score and the GPA in Israeli terms must add up to at least 130, the statement added. Students are further required to submit an English proficiency level with a minimum TOEFL exam score of 90 and an ILETS score of 7 or above.

Also Read: IIT Madras partners with Mitsubishi Electric India for support of power semiconductor solutions

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn