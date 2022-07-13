HDFC bank partners with NIIT, launches PG programme in data engineering

National Institute of Information Technology, Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (IFBI), a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, has announced a partnership with HDFC Bank to build digital talent for the banking industry. According to an official statement, the partnership aims to nurture talent in tech field of data science and empower them to leverage data meaningfully and deliver useful business insights.

The first learning program to be launched is the HDFC Bank Data Digits-Post Graduate Program in Data Engineering. The learning programs will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions, and guest lectures from senior executives of HDFC Bank, the statement said. Through this program the bank aims to hire close to 100 data scientists in one year.

“Through this partnership, we plan to launch a programme customised for HDFC Bank called ‘Data Digits’, a certification program in Data Engineering. This program has been curated to create a comprehensive training module which highlights key skills such as Data analytics and Big Data fundamentals among others, while additionally honing visualisation skills for business insights,” Ranga Subramanian, senior vice president, human resources, HDFC Bank, said.

“At NIIT, we strive to build skilled human capital and enhance the workforce talent ecosystem. Amid the constantly changing business landscape, it is important for learners to be equipped with new age technology skills such as those in Data Engineering. Our strategic partnership with HDFC Bank is built on this premise to strengthen the talent pipeline,” Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, president, skills and careers business (India), NIIT, said.

Interested candidates must be a graduate with 0-2 years of experience in engineering, MBA Analytics, or must have BE CS graduation to enrol in the program. Post the successful completion of the course, a learner will be a certified Data Scientist at HDFC Bank, having an E2 Grade, an official statement said.

With inputs from PTI.

