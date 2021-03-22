  • MORE MARKET STATS

HC upholds Tamil Nadu government’s “all pass” order

By: |
March 22, 2021 6:20 PM

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy upheld the GO passed by the Education department on February 25 this year, while disposing of a public interest writ petition from an association of teachers.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that these students will not have to take the exams, as he declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.Earlier, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that these students will not have to take the exams, as he declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madras High Court on Monday upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s “all pass” order for students of class 9, 10 and 11 without conducting the final examinations.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy upheld the GO passed by the Education department on February 25 this year, while disposing of a public interest writ petition from an association of teachers.

Related News

The schools can hold aptitude tests before admitting the students in relevant streams in class 11, the judges added and directed the department to issue necessary guidelines in this regard.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that these students will not have to take the exams, as he declared them “all pass” this academic year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. HC upholds Tamil Nadu government’s “all pass” order
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
127 lakh minority children devoid of education in West Bengal: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
2The impact of COVID-19 on professional courses and their future in the post COVID era
3CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: Now appear for the improvement exam in the same year; here’s what it means