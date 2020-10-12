  • MORE MARKET STATS

HC directs Delhi University to declare PG courses results by October 31, marksheets to be uploaded on website

By: |
October 12, 2020 10:20 PM

The high court also fixed various deadlines for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, between October 20 to 31 with a buffer of maximum of three days from the date fixed.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi University and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open book examination (OBE) and declare the students' results preferably by the first week of October.  (File image)

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi University to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website and no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them.

For BA (prog) courses, the results will be declared on November 6, it said.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also directed the varsity to ensure that results and marksheets are uploaded on its website and the students are not required to go to the college to physically collect it.

The bench also said that the marksheets downloaded from the website should not carry any footnote that it is subject to physical verification.

Marksheets downloaded from the website shall be valid for all purposes, it said.

The high court disposed of two pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially-abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the question of law is left open, the bench said.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi University and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open book examination (OBE) and declare the students’ results preferably by the first week of October.

