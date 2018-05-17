HBSE Haryana 12th result 2018 date and time out: Here is how to check

HBSE Haryana 12th result 2018 date and time: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) is likely to announce Haryana Board or HBSE 12th results 2018 on May 18. The results of class 12 can be checked on the official website of the Haryana Board of School – bseh.org.in. (Website)

HBSE Haryana 12th result 2018 date and time: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) is likely to announce Haryana Board or HBSE 12th results 2018 on May 18. The results of class 12 can be checked on the official website of the Haryana Board of School – bseh.org.in. The students can also check HSEB 12th result on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The board conducted the class 12 examination from March 7 to April 3. Last year, 12th class HBSE examination was held from March 7 to April 8 and the result was published on May 18. A total of 2.12 lakh students participated in the examination out of which 1.19 lakh were boys and 0.92 lakh were girls. Continuing the trend, the girls had performed better than the boys with an overall percentage of 73.44 percent in 2017. The overall passing percentage was registered to be 64.50 percent.

HBSE 12th result 2018 date:

The Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the results on May 18 like it did in 2017.

HBSE 12th result 2018 time:

The timing of the declaration of results is not yet confirmed.

HBSE 12th result 2018 website:

Class 12 result can be checked on the board’s official website -bseh.org.in and some other non-official websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

How to check HBSE 12th result 2018

1. Click on the link website link–bseh.org.in

2. Click on the result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name etc.

5. Download or print your result

About HBSE:

The Board of School Education Haryana was established in 1969. it was established to monitor and regulate the Secondary and Higher secondary education in Haryana. The board set up the Haryana Open School in 1994 to provide education to the students who are unable to attend the regular school. Haryana board became the first board in the country to implement the semester system of education. The board conducted its first metric-level examination in 1970 and in the year 1987, it started conducting 10+2 examination.