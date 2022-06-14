HBSE 12th Result 2022 Date: Haryana Board likely to announce Class 12th Results on June 15th; Know where to check

HBSE 12th Result 2022: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is likely to announce the class 12th results tomorrow, 15 June 2022. Students eagerly waiting for the HBSE class 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be able to check their results from the official website of HBSE.i.e. bseh.org.



According to media reports, Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 for Senior Secondary students will be released on 15 June 2022. It is expected to be released after 6 PM in the evening. However, the official announcement is yet to be done. Students will be able to check HBSE Class 12th Result 2022, once released.



The link to the results will be available on the official website or through an app. Haryana Board has launched an app ‘Board of School Education, Haryana app’. Students will be able to check Haryana Board 12th Science Arts and Commerce results 2022 by entering their roll number and date of birth. Haryana Board 12th result will include the secure marks along with qualifying status in the examinations.



How to check Haryana Board 12th Results 2022?



Students will be able to download the Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 online from the official website, once released. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Students will be able to download the Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

-Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in.

-Click on the link that reads “BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12th Result 2022”.

-“BSEH Haryana Class 12th Result 2022 for Science Arts and Commerce” will be appeared on the screen.

-Candidates can download BSEH Haryana Class 12th Result 2022 and save it for future reference.