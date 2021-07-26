HBSE 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board records 100% pass percentage; here’s the timeline for reassessment test

Haryana Board Calss 12 results were announced today

How to Check BSEH Class 12th Result 2021 Online: Haryana Board chairman, Jagbir Singh announced the Haryana Board 12th Result 2021. The results of a total of 5,605 candidates of the Swayampati examination have been declared, in which 3,893 are boys and 1,782 are girls. The result of the examination can be seen on the official website of the board bseh.org.in.

Out of a total of 2,27,585 candidates who registered for the Senior Secondary (Regular) examination, the results of 2,21,263 candidates have been declared, in which 1,14,416 are boys and 1,06,847 are girls.

All registered students were declared pass. This is for the first time the Haryana Board recorded 100 per cent results for Class 12th. Results were prepared this year through an alternative marking scheme. Around 13500 students get 99% marks this year.

The board did not conduct the Class 12 examinations due to the pandemic and the results for the students have been created on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Hence, HBSE will not be releasing any merit list this year.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the result can appear for a physical examination conducted between August 16 and September 15 on the basis of the same application form and fee, which has already been deposited by them, i.e., they will not be asked to fill the form again and neither the fee will be charged.

How to check HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 via app

Download ‘Board of school education Haryana’ app from Google store

Register with your name, mail id and roll number

Click on the download result link

Fill up the required filed

Result will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

HSBE chairman said that the results were prepared according to the prescribed formula. The marks uploaded by the schools have also been checked district-wise twice and there can be no mistakes. The 30:10:60 formula was utilized to come to the score. While 30 per cent weightage was given to class 10 students, 10 per cent was taken from 11 marks and 60 per cent to students performance in Class 12. Results of compartment candidates were also announced by taking into consideration the average score of the candidate in other passed subjects.