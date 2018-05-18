HBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE: Haryana Board result out today at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE: The Board of School Education, Haryana or BSEH is set to declare Haryana Board or HBSE 12th result 2018 on May 18 on its official website – bseh.org.in.

HBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE: The Board of School Education, Haryana or BSEH is set to declare Haryana Board or HBSE 12th result 2018 on May 18 on its official website – bseh.org.in. The students will also be able to check HBSE result 2018 on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, the Haryana Board has not officially announced the time of the result. This year, a total of 2,46,462 students attended the Haryana Board class 12 exams held from March 7 to April 2. The Haryana Board had also registered about 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. However, these cases of cheating were less than the previous year when the board had caught 5,300 students during the exams. A good score in Haryana Board 12th Result 2018 will enable them to apply for the best colleges and to apply for other professional and competitive examinations. The students who will fail to clear the Haryana Board examinations will have the opportunity to reappear in the re-examination and improve their scores.

CHECK | HBSE Haryana 12th result 2018 date and time

Here are HBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE:

How to check Haryana Board 12th result 2018:

1. Go to the official website – bseh.org.in.

2. Look for the link that says HBSE 12th result 2018.

3. Enter details like enrolment number and name and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Last year statistics:

Last year, the Haryana Board had declared HBSE 12th result 2018 on May 18. A total of 2.12 lakh students had registered for Class 12 exams out of which 92,655 were girl students and 1,19,626 were boys. The girls had once again outshined boys with an overall passing percentage of 73.44% compared to 57.58% of boys. In 2017, the schools in rural areas performed better with a pass percentage of 64.67 per cent while the pass percentage in the urban areas is 58.79 per cent.

About Board of School Education, Haryana or BSEH

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani was established under the Haryana Act No. 11 of 1969 in the year 1969. The board was established to monitor and regulate the Secondary and Higher Secondary education in the state of Haryana. The board has been conducting the matriculation, middle school and 10+2 level vocational courses since the year 1976, 1987 and 1990 respectively.