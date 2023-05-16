HBSE 10th Result 2023 Out: Haryana Board declares result of class 10, 65.43 per cent students pass matric exams

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Check on bseh.org.in: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) on Tuesday announced the results for class 10. The result has been announced on the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for the exam held this year.

HBSE class 10 pass percentage 2023:-

The overall pass percentage is 65.43 per cent. The girls have performed better this year. The pass percentage of girl students and boys are 69.81 per cent and 61.41 per cent respectively.

HBSE 10th Result Declared, Steps to Download Marksheets @bseh.org.in

The students can check their result by visiting the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

After visiting the homepage, one needs to click on the result link.

A new page will appear on the screen, where correct credentials need to be entered.

After entering all the details, one needs to click on submit button.

Now, the student will be able to see their result on the screen.

The student have to save the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference.

How to download marksheets through Digilocker

The student needs to download DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store. It is also available on iOS platform.

After installment, open the app.

Click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Enter your phone number

Search from HBSE class 10 results

Enter credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc.

User can now get access to HBSE Class 10 marksheet.

The examination was conducted between February 27 to March 25, 2023. The board has published the class 12 result on Monday. A total of 2,09,933 candidates out of 2,57,116 have passed the examination. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.65 percent. The pass percentage for boys is 76.43 percent while 87.11 percent girls have passed the exam.