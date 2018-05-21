HBSE 10th result 2018 out today: Haryana Board students alert! Check at bseh.org.in, via SMS

HBSE 10th result 2018: The Haryana Board had conducted the examination starting from March 8 to March 31.

HBSE 10th result 2018: The high school/ class 10th results of Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) are expected to be released today at bseh.org.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their results. The Haryana Board had conducted the examination starting from March 8 to March 31. This year over 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the examination that was conducted in the month of March. Class 10th Haryana board students also need to note that along with the official website- bseh.org.in, the high school results will also be available on third party websites – indiaresults.com and examresults.net. In order to check their results, candidates need to keep their hall tickets/admit cards handy while entering details on the result page.

HBSE 10th result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Now under the what’s new, click on the link that says ‘Class 10th results 2018’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the required information

Step 5: Press submit

Step 6: Check and download the same for future

HBSE 10th result 2018: How to check result via SMS-

SMS – RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Board of School Education Haryana:

Founded on 3 November, 1969, the Board of School Education Haryana conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board.