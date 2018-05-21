HBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE: High school results expected today, how to check at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th result 2018: More than 3.8 Lakh students had appeared for the board examination this year.

HBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release HBSE 10th result today at its official website – bseh.org.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam that was conducted between March 8 and March 31can visit the official website as soon as the result link has been activated by the board. According to reports more than 3.8 Lakh students had appeared for the board examination this year. Students need to note that the Haryana Board will be hosted their results on a third party website at indiaresults.com. In order to check their results, students are requested to keep their hall tickets/admit cards handy as they will need the same to check their scores. Once on the result page, students will have to enter the required information in the box to check their scores.

HBSE 10th result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Now under the what’s new, click on the link that says ‘Class 10th results 2018’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the required information

Step 5: Press submit

Step 6: Check and download the same for future

More about Board of School Education Haryana:

Founded on 3 November 1969, the Board of School Education Haryana conducts public examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & Vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through schools that are affiliated to the board.